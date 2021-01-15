Vanna White Opens Up About The Death Of Fiancé John Gibson In The ’80s

Vanna White is getting candid about a difficult time in her life.

On Friday, the “Wheel of Fortune” star appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” and talked about the death of fiancé, “Young and the Restless” actor John Gibson, in 1986 plane crash.

“It was obviously very hard, it’s so hard to lose someone instantly like that and be in the public eye, you want to mourn yourself,” she recalled.

“But I have to say there were so many people that reached out to me, fans that shared their experiences so I didn’t feel alone, I felt loved and I felt protected, but the fans that reached out and just all of America that reached out made it a little bit easier if that’s possible,” White added.

In 1990, White married George Santo Pietro, whom she divorced in 2002. She was then engaged to businessman Michael Kaye until 2006.

Since 2012, the TV personality has been dating John Donaldson, and though they are not married, that hasn’t affected the closeness of their relationship.

“He feels like a fiancé, he feels like a husband,” White said. “We’ve been together a long time. I’d call him my husband.”