Regina King ‘Grateful For The Wisdom I’ve Picked Up Along The Way’ As She Celebrates 50th Birthday

Regina King is celebrating her 50th birthday today, but that didn’t stop her continuing to promote her much-talked-about new film, “One Night in Miami”.

The actress-director chats to Tamron Hall about her special day and why she doesn’t mind occupying it with work.

King says of turning 50, “It feels like being 49 or 48 or 47 or 22. You know, I’m grateful for the wisdom I’ve picked up along the way.

“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to apply some of it, and you know honestly, you know Tamron, you can relate to this as well, you don’t really feel much different as far as physically until, you know, you twist your ankle or something like that, then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is going to take a little bit longer to heal.’”

King adds of why she doesn’t mind working on her birthday: “I have to tell you, for the past almost 15 years of my life, I have worked every day on my birthday. And I just kind of feel like the universe has really looked after me all of these years so, you know, it’s not broke so don’t try to fix it. We’ll keep this up. On my 100th birthday…”

The star talks about whether she still gets nervous despite all her success over the years.

“I do get nervous, I get nervous before every single project, whether I’m acting, or directing. And I think that it’s a good thing,” King shares. “I feel like I would be more concerned if I didn’t get nervous, because when I’m nervous I know that it means something to me, that it is special and precious to me.”

King is joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir during the interview; he discusses his Gotham Independent Film Award win for Breakthrough Actor for his role as Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami”. See more in the clip below.