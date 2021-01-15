Anna Paquin Cleans Up Celebrity Scandals In ‘Flack’ Trailer

Public relations is a dirty job but somebody’s gotta do it.

On Friday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the trailer for the new series “Flack”, starring Anna Paquin.

Amazon Prime Video

“[The film is] Set in the world of high-stakes public relations and exposes the dark underbelly of cleaning up clients’ messes,” the official description reads. “Anna Paquin plays Robyn, a sharp and witty publicist – a flack – who’s an expert at her craft, but is completely self-sabotaging when it comes to her personal life. Flack centres on Robyn and her four quick-witted and relentless flackers who must figure out how to make the best of bad situations and somehow manage to come out unscathed.”

The description continues, “‘Flack’ reflects the brutal reality and complexities of our modern and hyper-connected life, where anything can go viral for the wrong reasons in an instant. The series’ lovable antiheroes will shock you with their self-destruction – but have you rooting for them anyway in this dark and brazen comedy.”

Created by Oliver Lansley, the show also stars Sophie Okonedo, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, and more.

“Flack” season 1 premieres January 22 on Prime Video, with season 2 set to premiere later in 2021.