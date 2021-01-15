Anthony Mackie Claims He Has A ‘Much Better A**’ Than Chris Evans

Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie
Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie — Getty

Anthony Mackie is challenging Chris Evans for the title of “America’s a**”.

The actor will seemingly inherit the role of Captain America from Evans in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. 

While Mackie and Evans are good friends and “Avengers” co-stars, there appears to be big competition in one aspect of the costume department.

 

“Chris and I laugh and joke about it all the time, I have a much better a** than Chris Evans,” said Mackie while speaking with KFC Radio.

“So one day we’re gonna do the biking shorts test, or the compression shorts test, and we’re gonna have everybody choose, which is America’s a**…I think it’s gonna be 50/50 split,” he continued. “Some people like their pizza lightly toasted, some people like a little bit of char on their pizza, you know what I’m saying? So it’s all about how you like your buns cooked.”

 Chris EvansCaptain America memorably made the “America’s a**” comment when he was forced to fight an older version of himself in “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is set for release on March 19.

