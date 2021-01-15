Tenille Arts Opens Up About The Inspiration Behind New Songs, ‘I Hate This’ And ‘Somebody Like That’

Canada’s own Tenille Arts talked about new relationships and breakups with Country Radio host Kelleigh Bannen on Friday.

The country singer was referencing two songs from her latest album, “Somebody Like That” and “I Hate This”.

“I remember in my head, I’ve always been someone trying to match those melodies and ceilings with the lyrics and trying to make it so that if there were no lyrics in the song, you could still feel that angst or whatever you were trying to portray.” Arts said on the show.

“And that was one of those songs where I was like, that climbing melody just really makes you feel like… It’s like this buildup, and then you’re just finally like, ‘I hate this.’ Something that so many people feel going through a breakup, it’s that you just want it to be over. You just want to either go back to how it used to be, or you want to be over it. You want to move on,” she added.

Speaking about her other song “Somebody Like That” she said it was about looking for the kind of epic love that lasts a lifetime, inspired by the longstanding relationships.

“I remember just being like, ‘I don’t want to write a breakup song. I want to write something hopeful about looking for love or just something like that.’ And [my co-writers and I] started talking about relationships that we looked up to, whether it was our parents or grandparents, or just a really great couple around us, and talking about how we wanted something just like that. And didn’t want to settle until we found it. And this song really just started flowing out.”

Listen to the full episode here.