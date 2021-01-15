Machine Gun Kelly Talks Directing His First Movie ‘Downfalls High’

Machine Gun Kelly is stretching beyond music.

On Friday, the rapper appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and was asked about his new feature film “Downfalls High”.

“It incorporates all the songs from Tickets To My Downfall an album that you put out last year,” Cagle said. “It’s about kids in high school, but it felt, it feels very kind of autobiographical to me based on what I know about your life. And is that correct, or am I misjudging it?”

“Misjudging in a sense,” Kelly responded. “I mean, I think autobiographical in the sense of how his love for this girl who he loses is undying. That’s a theme that movies don’t highlight at all. I’m always…someone becomes widowed and then that person finds someone new. And like, that’s like that, that is the movie, right? Or they fall out of love and fall into love with someone new.”

He continued, “Mine is like, without you it’s death, right? Without you, nothing is the same. And there is no getting over that person. I love how our lead who’s whose character name is Phoenix and the, and our other lead, whose name is Scarlet. when he loses Scarlet, he’s faced with temptation success and, you know, he’s young, he has the opportunity to get over this person, but he never does. And in that it drives him crazy.”

Kelly added. “I just wanted to highlight themes that aren’t made in movies. I’m sick of seeing people treat love like it’s trivial, right. That we can just move past it. Because if it’s real love, you can’t move past it and you shouldn’t move past it.”

“Downfalls High” will be available to stream on Kelly’s YouTube channel on Friday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET.