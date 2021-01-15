Apple TV+ Unveils New Trailer For Season 2 Of Space-Race Drama ‘For All Mankind’

“For All Mankind” is about to blast off for a second season.

The Apple TV+ drama is set in an alternate reality in which it was the Soviets, not the Americans, who first landed on the moon, resulting in both the space race and the Cold War escalating in the decades that followed.

On Friday, a new trailer was unveiled, with the second season picking up a full decade after the first season finale, beginning in 1983.

Apple TV+

“It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon,” reads a synopsis for the second season.

“The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war,” the synopsis concludes.

Apple TV+

For the new season, stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger will be joined by new cast members Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson.

The second season premiere of “For All Mankind” debuts on Friday, Feb. 19, with new episodes dropping on subsequent Fridays.