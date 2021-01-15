Reality Star Katie Price Explains Decision To Place 18-Year-Old Son Harvey In A Care Home Full Time

Katie Price is opening up about the tough decision to place her son Harvey in a care home.

The U.K. based reality star, 42, explained her decision in a new interview with The Sun, explaining that Harvey will live in a residential college, which she hopes will teach him to be able to live a more independent life. Harvey, 18, is autistic and partially blind.

“It breaks my heart,” she explained. “I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

“You hear about people with autism being arrested and when they’re restrained they go mad and get sectioned,” Price continued, revealing that Harvey can sometimes lash out unpredictably, especially if he hears loud noises. “That’s why I want to find the right college for him so if there’s ever a case where he kicks off, I’m involved.”

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day, but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” Price said. “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me.”

Price hopes Harvey will live there until he’s 25, where he can have his own space where he can learn to live on his own.

Price shares Harvey with football player Dwight Yorke. She also shares son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter André and son Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Price is known for her appearances on “Katie Price: My Crazy Life”, “Katie & Peter” and “Katie”.