Christopher Meloni Teases His Return To ‘Law And Order: SVU’ With Mariska Hargitay Reunion

Benson and Stabler are finally back together.
On Friday, Christopher Meloni took to Instagram to share a photo teasing his big return to “Law and Order: SVU”.
The actor, who posted a photo featuring co-star Mariska Hargitay, along with the caption, “We are a little bit closer.”
Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler, left the show in 2011. His return to the series was announced last year, and was meant to introduce a new spin-off starring Meloni titled “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.
The actor’s return to “SVU” and the spin-off series were both delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In August, “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight revealed the delay on Twitter, promising that Meloni’s return would still coincide with the spin-off premiere.
These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again. For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year. https://t.co/khZoQXE3mB
— Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 27, 2020