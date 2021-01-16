Prince William Pays Special Tribute To Frontline Workers Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge is honouring frontline heroes who have been working hard to ensure that the most vulnerable people in society are protected from coronavirus.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, Prince William took part in a video call with frontline workers and volunteers from across the U.K. to learn about their involvement in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved in the vaccination programme because it looks tremendous, it really does,” said the duke during the call.

“I know what a massive difference it is going to make to everyone,” he continued. “It is also worth pointing out I think that this isn’t something that happens really easily and that everyone has access to around the world. This is because we have a world-leading NHS and we have the right people, research and development here.”

💉🇬🇧 Thank you to all the staff and volunteers across the country working to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected from coronavirus 👏 pic.twitter.com/4gbXBligcp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2021

So far, over 3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to the U.K.’s most vulnerable and those who care for them.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the vaccine rollout,” said Jake Plummer, a Saints Foundation volunteer working as a flow manager at University Southampton Hospital. “In my role I’ve been able provide that friendly face that people need whilst they’re getting vaccinated, especially as it can be a daunting experience for some. I’ve met so many different people of all ages and backgrounds, and to meet The Duke today and be able to discuss with him how important this effort is really was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS England Medical Director for Primary Care, added, “Everyone on the frontline, volunteers and NHS staff have all pulled together and worked so tremendously hard to ensure the vaccine rollout is a success, and it is fantastic that The Duke of Cambridge has taken the time to boost morale for all those across the U.K. who are so integral to this effort.”