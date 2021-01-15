Sarah Palin’s Mom Passes Away At 80

ST. LOUIS - OCTOBER 02: Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (L) talks with her mother Sally Heath after the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) at the Field House of Washington University's Athletic Complex on October 2, 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. The highly anticipated showdown between the two vice-presidential candidates will be their only debate before the election. (Photo by Don Emmert-Pool/Getty Images)

The former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin’s mother, Sally Heath has passed away at 80-years-old.

The 56-year-old reality TV personality confirmed her death in an emotional tribute on Thursday night (Jan. 14) on social media.

She did not reveal her mother’s cause of death in the touching post.

“1/12/21 we kissed Mom goodbye. For our family, she’s always been the best part of our world. Mom lived with such purpose and intention to do good – always – for others. We’ll miss her more than anything. I wish everyone could know how unconditional love, for which Mom is known, equips and empowers the recipient of that love. It births fearlessness. We knew she was our forever advocate on earth, and will now intercede directly to the Throne,” Palin wrote.

“Mom is singing hallelujah and dancing with Jesus; she’ll continue to guide while anticipating our eternal reunion. Because of this, I can ask: ‘What is there to fear?!’ Every single day, through every heartbreak, hardship, rejection and frustration, she opened eyes to silver linings. Nothing is more solid in my life than my absorption of her belief that Through It All… It Is Well 🎶. The most optimistic person ever😇 ‘We were together, I forget the rest.’ – Walt Whitman,” she continued.

Sally Heath was a former school secretary and is survived by her husband Chuck Heath and their four children.