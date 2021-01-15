Inaugural Biden-Harris Playlist Features Dua Lipa And Beyoncé

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are bringing joy with the release of their uplifting inaugural playlist.

The team behind the duo have a shared a list of 46-songs to represent the 46th president and vice president of the United States.

The playlist includes recent chart toppers like “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “Good Days” by SZA and “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston.

There’s also a selection of classic tracks such as “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates, as well as “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé features on the list with “Find Your Way Back” from her “Lion King” album.

Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement: “During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected. Whether you are a country soul, a jazz enthusiast, a hip-hop head, a classical sort, or just love that old-time rock ‘n’ roll, music clarifies, inspires, unites, and heals.”

He added, “Today we are excited to share President-elect Biden’s and Vice-President Elect Harris’ official inaugural playlist with the nation. These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

The playlist is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music, with a “special mix” prepared for Soundcloud.