Pitbull Becomes Owner Of Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Team

Pitbull has just become the proud owner of his own NASCAR team.

The rapper announced the news on Friday, Jan. 15, which also happens to be his birthday.

I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! pic.twitter.com/vDA199TE0h — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2021

“I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse,” wrote the Grammy winner, adding “This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday.”

Trackhouse Racing confirmed the news with a Twitter video in which Pitbull holds a sign that says: “Knuckle Up, Fight Hard. Buckle Up. Fight hard.”

Buckle up, it's going to be a big day. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/KdnF4IkoXt — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 15, 2021

NASCAR also released a statement, saying, "Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing."

“We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”