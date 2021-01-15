Anne Hathaway’s At Home Poolside Premiere Pictures Are Sending The Internet Into A Frenzy

US actress Anne Hathaway attends the Amazon Prime Video "Modern Love" premiere reception at the Museum of Modern Love (MoML) on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway’s new movie, “Locked Down” was released on Thursday.

The movie stars the “Ocean’s 8” actress and Chiwetel Ejiofor who play an estranged couple that become increasingly desperate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Linda”, played by Hathaway and “Paxton”, Ejiofor, decide to break up only to find themselves stuck with each other during a mandatory lockdown. While living together proves a challenge, the two come up with a scheme to steal a priceless diamond from the U.K.’s luxury department store, Harrods, to ease their financial concerns.

While pre-pandemic times would have allowed for a full press tour (complete with fashion), Hathaway didn’t let social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic keep her from wearing a few glamorous, red-carpet looks at home.

On Wednesday, Hathaway posted a series of smouldering photos of herself modelling metallic gowns styled by her longtime pro Erin Welsh in a poolside backyard setting.

Even though she won’t be embarking on a worldwide press tour to promote her new HBO Max film Locked Down, the 38-year-old still dressed up for virtual interviews and appearances ahead of the premiere.

“Fashion, but make it fashion. #LockedDownFilm @HBOMax #Jan14,” the star captioned several Instagram posts on Wednesday.

Since the pictures were released, the internet has gone into a frenzy.

can’t believe there was a period where people tried to front like anne hathaway isn’t hot pic.twitter.com/7nEQHwfAa7 — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) January 15, 2021

“Can’t believe there was a period where people tried to front like Anne Hathaway isn’t hot,” one user wrote.

Another user agreed posting, “Anne Hathaway, true art.”

Anne Hathaway better PUSH THROUGH. 😍 pic.twitter.com/rBHs9mAG1q — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) January 14, 2021

Okay wait a God damn minute. Anne Hathaway is aging like the finest French wine. pic.twitter.com/tYyjfoCXoB — Mark from MA (@RealHouseMark) January 14, 2021