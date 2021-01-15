Vanessa Bryant Shares Candid Thoughts On Grief As Anniversary Of Late Husband Kobe Bryant’s Death Approaches

It’s been nearly a year since Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna lost their lives in the horrific helicopter crash that resulted in a total of nine deaths on Jan. 26, 2020.

As that sad milestone approaches, Bryant’s widow took to social media to share her thoughts on the grieving process.

“Let me be real — Grief is a messed-up cluster of emotions,” begins Vanessa Bryant in a post she shared on Instagram Story.

“One day you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive,” she continues.

“I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live,” she writes.

“I know it’s hard,” Bryant adds. “I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them.”

She concludes on a hopeful note.

“Death is guaranteed but living the rest of your days isn’t,” she writes. “Find your reason.”