Chris Cornell’s Daughter Honours Her Late Father With Stunning Temple Of The Dog Cover

Chris Cornell’s daughter in honouring her late father.

Toni Cornell, 16, shared a video of herself playing a cover of Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike”. Along with Temple of the Dog, Chris was also the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave.

“‘Hunger Strike’ was released 30 years ago today,” she captioned a clip on Instagram. “It’s not only one of the most iconic songs of all time but one of my personal favourites. I recorded it for Music Lives to raise money for covid relief in April 2020 and in tribute to my dad who would have been the first to do everything he could to help.”

She added, “I love you daddy and I’m so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in. This song represents all of that to me ♥️.”

Cornell was 52 when died in May of 2017. His death was later ruled a suicide.

