Hugh Grant Admits He ‘Can’t Remember What Happens’ In ‘Love Actually’

Hugh Grant is struggling to recall the plot of his hit Christmas rom-com, “Love Actually”.

The actor memorably portrays the British prime minister in the beloved 2003 film.

RELATED: Hugh Grant Reveals Which ‘Notting Hill’ Scene Had To Be Re-Shot After He ‘Screwed It Up’

Although he starred as one of the movie’s biggest characters, that doesn’t mean that Grant remembers his storyline in the film.

Asked if he would be interested in taking part in a “Love Actually” sequel, he admitted, “I don’t know. I’ve never thought about that. I can’t even remember what happens in the film.”

RELATED: Hugh Grant Initially Thought Renée Zellweger Was ‘A Stretch’ For Bridget Jones

Speaking to Digital Spy, the “Bridget Jones” star added, “It’s so long since I’ve seen it. You’d have to remind me. How do I end up?”

Grant previously discussed a famous “Love Actually” dance scene, calling it “absolute hell”.

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon Admits She Was ‘A Little Bit In Love’ With ‘Love Actually’ Co-Star Hugh Grant

Appearing in “Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen”, he insisted, “I thought, That’s going to be excruciating, and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.”