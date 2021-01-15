Warner Bros. Shares First Look At ‘Mortal Kombat’

“Mortal Kombat” fans are finally getting a look at the upcoming movie.

The new photos from Warner Bros. and director, Simon McQuoid, show off the iconic video game characters Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Jax, Sonya, and Kano, and the debut of newcomer Cole Young and some blood.

“Blood represents family,” McQuoid told Entertainment Weekly of the new photos. “Blood represents a connection. Blood represents who we are. Without getting too overcomplicated, what we did is use blood executionally.”

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone To Voice Rambo In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ Game

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts After Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals The Joker And Terminator As New Fighters

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

“Mortal Kombat is a mysterious, intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts,” per the official synopsis. “Shaolin Monk Liu Kang, from Earth, gets invited as a competitor.”

The “Mortal Kombat” video game was previously made into two movies, one in 1995 and one in 1997.

Jessica McNamee, Joe Taslim, Lewis Tan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mehcad Brooks, Ng Chin Han and more will star in the new flick.

The new “Mortal Kombat” movie is set to hit big screens and HBOMax on April 16, 2021.