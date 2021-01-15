Justin Bieber Rides Motorcycle While Filming In Los Angeles River Basins

Justin Bieber is hitting the road for his latest music project.

The “Yummy” singer was spotted riding a motorcycle through the river basins of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15.

Justin Bieber — Backgrid

It appeared that the 26-year-old Grammy-winner was shooting a new music video, as a truck with a camera crew followed him.

Bieber was seen getting a COVID-19 test earlier this week, which could be a filming precaution.

The Canadian superstar most recently dropped his video for “Anyone” on New Year’s Eve. The song is co-written and produced by Andrew Watt with visuals directed by Colin Tilley.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” he said in a press release.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative,” he continued. “‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”