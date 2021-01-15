Justin Bieber Rides Motorcycle While Filming In Los Angeles River Basins

By Sarah Curran.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber is hitting the road for his latest music project.

The “Yummy” singer was spotted riding a motorcycle through the river basins of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15. 

RELATED: Bill Hader Talks About His Rejected ‘SNL’ Sketch That Nearly Took Out Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber — Backgrid

It appeared that the 26-year-old Grammy-winner was shooting a new music video, as a truck with a camera crew followed him. 

Bieber was seen getting a COVID-19 test earlier this week, which could be a filming precaution. 

RELATED: Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Endorsement On ‘Shark Tank’

The Canadian superstar most recently dropped his video for “Anyone” on New Year’s Eve. The song is co-written and produced by Andrew Watt with visuals directed by Colin Tilley.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” he said in a press release.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative,” he continued. “‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP