Prince Harry’s Friend Tom Bradby Gives Insight Into ‘Painful’ Royal Departure

Tom Bradby, journalist and close friend of the royal family, has said that Prince Harry is “heartbroken” over his relationship with the rest of the family.

It was Bradby’s ITV documentary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour where the extent of Meghan Markle’s unhappiness was made public.

“It is a very real thing to be going through. Thank you for asking — because not many have,” she now famously said.

Bradby has now once again given insight into how Harry and Meghan are adjusting to life in California after departing their working royal roles.

In an upcoming episode of ITV’s “Love Your Weekend” with Alan Titchmarsh, Bradby said, “I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

And while Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has improved since the Sussexes announced their departure, things still have a long way to go.

“The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all,” Bradby added, “But are they unhappy out there? No, I don’t think that’s right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.”

It has now been a year since Harry and Meghan made their announcement to step back.

“I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage,” he added. “Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done – I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances – it’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.”

He then reminded everyone that the royal family isn’t like the rest of us.

“You have got to remember this isn’t just a family, it’s a firm. They are in the business of public service on a very elevated, exposed platform and to some extent, they are all locked in it together. And that creates lots of tensions that people perhaps do see relatively clearly from the outside, but at the same time they are trying to be a family and I am always acutely conscious of that and how complicated and frankly difficult it is,” he concluded.