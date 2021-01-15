Fans Petition To Dedicate ‘Jeopardy!’ Stage To Late Host Alex Trebek

CULVER CITY, CA - APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the "Jeopardy!" Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

One “Jeopardy!” fan’s fast-growing Change.org petition is calling for the “Jeopardy!” sound stage to be renamed the “The Alex Trebek Memorial Stage” in honour of Canadian-American Jeopardy host, who died in November of pancreatic cancer after a long battle.

Sammy Maggio of Rochester, NY, started the petition so that his legacy could “live on forever”, calling it the “ultimate posthumous honour.”

The petition says, “On November 8, 2020, George Alexander Trebek passed away at the age of 80 after an 18 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He inspired millions of his fans ever since he started hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’ in 1984 and hosted over 8,300 episodes in 37 seasons on the program.”

“His Canadian personality made the show unique and with his ability to fluently speak 17 different languages he was known internationally for his talents on television… To have Alex remembered forever I hereby write this petition to Sony Pictures Studios, Jeopardy Productions Inc., CBS Media Ventures and Sony Pictures Television Studios to dedicate Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California in loving memory of Alex Trebek, for example, The Alex Trebek Memorial Stage at Sony Pictures Studios,” it added.

The petition concluded, “He was seen by millions of fans over 37 years and his legacy will live on forever. Godspeed, Alex Trebek. We love you, then, now and forever. Having Stage 10 dedicated to him would be the ultimate posthumous honour.”

Fans agree, “Alex Trebek is a legend. Renaming the stage where ‘Jeopardy!’ is filmed in his honour would be a great tribute to the impact he made on television and the lives of contestants, the production team, and viewers,” writes Paul Duarte of Canon, MA.

“Alex Trebek deserves to have his name because he was a television legend. Just like with CBS they dedicated their studios to Bob Barker,” writes signer Alex Zurl.

“Would be nice to hear ‘From the Alex Trebek Studio, this is ‘Jeopardy!’ every night,'” Toronto fan Andrew Long added.