Gordon Ramsay Blasts TikTok Chef Who Cooks Steaks Wearing Full Belt Of Seasonings

Gordon Ramsay is grilling a chef for his steak cooking methods on TikTok.

The TV chef “duetted” with a TikTok user named @stalekracker, who boasts more than a million followers on the social media site.

Ramsay criticized the cook for using giant knives, an entire stick of butter and a full belt of seasonings while preparing steaks.

“Wrong way around, big boy!” yells the “Hell’s Kitchen” star as the chef places the meat onto the buttery pan before putting it on the grill.

“Have you had too many beers in that seasoning belt? Really?” he asks.

While Ramsay doesn’t hold back when it comes to adult social media chefs, the restaurateur is kinder when it comes to the younger generation of budding foodies on TikTok, like in this clip below: