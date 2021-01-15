Blake Shelton Tells Luke Bryan He Wants To Lose ‘Ten Pounds’ Before Wedding

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Blake Shelton is trying to slim down for his wedding to singer Gwen Stefani.

Speaking with fellow country star, Luke Bryan, on his Apple Music show “Party Barn Radio”, 44-year-old Shelton revealed he wants to lose extra pounds before he weds his new fiancée.



“I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It’s out there now, I can’t let people down,” the singer told Bryan. “I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you’re taking a selfie from up above because you can’t even stand and look at myself in the mirror.”

“I’ve rearranged them or they’re kind of angled down, looking down at me,” Shelton added. “So I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

On the radio show, the singers also discussed being judges/coaches on singing competition shows.

“Nothing is more fun than being in the room when a star is born. I mean, you got to go through hundreds of people to find that star,” the “American Idol” judge said, before opening up about country star Gabby Barrett, who competed on the show.

“It’s just like when Gabby Barrett walked into ‘American Idol’, she didn’t win ‘American Idol’, but even I just said, there was just something magical about that… I know you’ve seen that stuff too, and that’s what brings you back.”

“We inadvertently compete against each other… But telling the stories of the kids and me sitting up there, I remember when I took the role of Idol, I’m like, ‘Man, there, ain’t no way I’m going to be boohooing and crying and emotional,’ but it is emotional and it is amazing to watch kids put their life on the line,” Bryan, 44, added.

Shelton also reflected on his 20 years in music, which he celebrates this year.

“The biggest moment in my career was getting that job on ‘The Voice’ because it just took me to a whole new audience and it took my career to new places that as a country singer, you hope to get to the top,” he said.

“You want as many people to hear and love your music as they can. But then with ‘The Voice’, it introduced me to people who weren’t even necessarily country fans.”

“It expanded my profile to a whole new audience. So, that’s been the biggest career move,” he added about the show where he met Stefani.