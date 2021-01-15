Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Time She Leaked Breast Milk During Meeting At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Jennifer Love Hewitt is getting candid about the realities of being a working mom.

The “9-1-1” star discussed parenting while dropping in on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Speaking about returning to work after giving birth, Hewitt, who is a mom to Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5, recalled, “I took time off with both of them, again probably not enough. With my daughter for sure not enough. I was really hyper aware of letting people know that just because I had a kid it doesn’t mean that I couldn’t be the same person that I was before, and that I could go back to work. I really just wanted to please them in that way and let them know that.”

The actress recalled, “I went to a meeting at the Beverley Hills Hotel with my agent, like way too soon afterwards to just say, ‘Yeah, let’s find something and get back to work,’ even though inside I was like, ‘I don’t even know what day it is and I’m crying all the time!'”

Hewitt remembered how she suddenly started leaking breast milk while wearing a silk jumpsuit in the hotel restaurant. Although she tried to hide the stain with a menu, her other breast also began leaking.

“I’m hormonal and leaking milk. Two baloney sized stains on this jumpsuit. it’s not good,” she went on.

Hewitt eventually called a friend to get something in the gift shop that she could use to cover up the jumpsuit.

“So he comes with this cashmere scarf,” she told Clarkson.

However, when the pair got to the car Hewitt found out that the scarf actually cost $760 ($600 USD).

She added, “So I have this $600 scarf that I literally wear anytime it drops like below 70 degrees!”

Hewitt also admitted that she never learned how to ride a bike as a kid, so she’s changing that by riding an adult tricycle.