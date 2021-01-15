Kanye West’s Apparel Company Sues Summer Intern For Breaking NDA

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West in Queen's Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Kanye West’s apparel company Yeezy is suing an intern for sharing confidential photos on Instagram, seeking to enforce a half-a-million damages provision.

The intern signed a non-disclosure agreement that contained a $500,000 liquidated damages provision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Spent The Holidays Together Amid Marriage Trouble

The NDAs prevent the signee from sharing confidential information on social media, and Yeezy believes the accused shared such images on Instagram and hasn’t removed them even after it sent multiple cease and desist letters. An Instagram account under the intern’s name now has zero posts.

RELATED: Jeffree Star Addresses Kanye West Affair Rumours: ‘This Is So Weird’

Yeezy is suing the intern for breach of contract and conversion, and is seeking the $500,000 in liquidated damages plus punitive damages because the company believes he’s acting maliciously. It’s also seeking an injunction mandating that he turn over the photos and be banned from similar posts going forward.