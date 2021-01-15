M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Matthew Perry’s Story About Having Drunk Night Out With Him Actually Happened

M. Night Shyamalan is setting the record straight on Matthew Perry’s drunken night out story.

While appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” back in 2016, Perry shared a hilarious anecdote about a night he “thought” he spent partying with Shyamalan, only to discover that he had actually been hanging out with another Indian man who looked like the filmmaker.

Shyamalan joined Norton on Friday’s episode of the talk show to share his side of the story.

“I’ve pieced it together and I have an amateur sleuth answer for what happened,” the “Split” writer explained.

“So we were hanging out and we were having fun, and Matthew’s like, ‘Let’s go to another place.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m a little tired, I’m going to leave here and you can go to the other place.’ Meanwhile, there’s this kind of fan that’s been hanging about and he’s also Indian. And he’s a big fan, he’s come over a couple of times, wants to hang out with us.”

Shyamalan believes the “Friends” star “went on to continue partying and this other Indian dude joined him.”

When Perry’s friend told him that the person he was at the club with was not who he thought it was, Shyamalan believes the actor “second-guessed himself that we actually had this evening together.”

Shyamalan added, “All these years later I have to see him because we did hang out, we had a great time and he was very funny.”