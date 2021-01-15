Karl-Anthony Towns Tests Positive For COVID-19 After His Mom & Other Family Members Have Died From It

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies defends against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter of the game at Target Center on January 13, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player shared the news that he had contracted the virus to fans on Instagram.

RELATED: Marianne Faithfull Opens Up About Near-Fatal Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Was In A Very Dark Place’

“I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions,” Towns wrote.

“We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

He added, “It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.”

RELATED: Rita Wilson Recognizes Herself As A ‘COVID 19 Survivor’ As She Celebrates The Day Upon Returning To Los Angeles With Tom Hanks

The game that was scheduled for Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.

The news comes after Towns revealed that not only did his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, pass away from complications, but six other family members have passed away as well.