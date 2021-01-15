Kate Bosworth Shares Old Throwback Photos With Chris Evans

Kate Bosworth is looking back on memories from filming the 2000 movie, “Newcomers”.

The actress starred in the family-drama alongside “Captain America” actor, Chris Evans.

RELATED: Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez And Sanoe Lake Reunite For ‘Blue Crush’ Reunion

Bosworth took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 14 to share some throwbacks that were taken on set more than 20 years ago.

RELATED: Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth And Emile Hirsch Go Up Against The ‘Force Of Nature’

“Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? 🇺🇸 (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90’s …),” she joked in the caption.

The adorable photos show Bosworth, now 38, and Evans, now 39, as baby-faced teenagers, having fun in a hammock and chatting between takes.

RELATED: Kate Bosworth Admits She Gave Up Dating Actors After Orlando Bloom Split

Joking on her Insta Stories, Bosworth added, “I would like to point out to all teen influencers looking flawless on Insta…this is how we used to role in the 90s.”