Ryan Reynolds Sends Message To 11-Year-Old B.C. Boy Battling Cancer

On Jan. 12, Randi Dery of Prince George, B.C. posted a brief video on social media trying to attract the attention of Ryan Reynolds.

As CKPG News reported, she explained in the Facebook video that her 11-year-old son, Brody, is battling Hodgkins lymphoma, receiving chemotherapy treatment at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Telling Reynolds that they’re big fans of his — especially his “Deadpool” movies — Randi told Reynolds, “You are the coolest for so many reasons: you’re Canadian, you’re funny…”

She continued by telling ReynoldS that “when we’re having a hard day, we love watching ‘Deadpool’,” and that they “didn’t know who else to talk to, so we thought we’d send you a message.”

It didn’t take Reynolds long to respond. Within 24 hours, the Vancouver-born “Deadpool” star responded with a video of his own.

“I just wanted to send you this video and let you know that I’m thinking about you, that I’m sending you tons of love, and I’m sending you strength — whatever strength I’ve got,” said Reynolds in the video, which was obtained by CKPG News.

“I know you’ve been going through it, I know it’s been a challenge lately, but you know something Brody? You’re just the man for the job,” he added.

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnews pic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

“His jaw hit the floor,” Randi told CTV News of her son’s reaction to Reynolds’ response. “He keeps saying, ‘I feel special – I feel like I’m the movie star.'”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to assist with the family’s expenses, while an online auction is also in place to raise additional funds.