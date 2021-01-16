Willie Nelson Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Shotgun Willie has received his shot.

On Wednesday, Willie Nelson reposted a Facebook post from Family Hospital Systems, sharing photos of the 87-year-old country music legend pulling up in his car to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination.

In the photos, the “Whiskey River” singer is sporting a baseball cap and a mask, sitting solo in the driver’s seat of his car.

After getting jabbed in the arm, he’s seen giving a thumbs-up gesture.

“Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others,” he wrote in the caption.