Naomi Watts Reveals Magpie Co-Star In ‘Penguin Bloom’ Pooped In Her Mouth

Naomi Watts will soon be seen in “Penguin Bloom”, a new Netflix movie based on the true story of Sam Bloom, left paralyzed from the chest down after an accident, who forms a healing bond with an injured magpie discovered by her children.

Filming scenes with a bird for a co-star, Watts revealed in an interview with The Age, did not come without its complications.

“It was very early on — possibly even the first day — and I was still getting warmed up to this whole experience of birds crawling all over me,” Watts explained, revealing the moment when she realized the bird had pooped on her head.

“The bird was on my head and [the trickle] went all the way down my face and then – oh my god – it slipped warmly into my mouth,” she recalled. “It was the most horrific experience.”

Watts previously discussed working with a magpie when she discussed the film at a virtual TIFF press conference for “Penguin Bloom” in September.

“That was the thing that made me nervous,” Watts admitted. “‘How do we get a performance out of a bird?’ Magpies are famously not super friendly. It was concerning to me and [the animal trainers] walked me through it.”

According to Watts, “small amounts of animatronics and CGI” were used in the film, but “90 per cent was true, real-life birds. And they absolutely stole the scenes every single day.”

“Penguin Bloom” debuts on Wednesday, Jan. 27.