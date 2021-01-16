Dave Bautista Offers $20K For Info Leading To Arrest Of ‘Low Life Scummy MAGATs’ Who Carved ‘TRUMP’ Into A Manatee’s Back

Dave Bautista is willing to pay out $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever etched “TRUMP” on the back of a manatee spotted off the coast of Florida.

Earlier in the week, photos were publicized of the manatee, resulting in a federal investigation; harassing a manatee is a federal crime punishable by up to one year in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Federal investigators are searching for whoever scraped the word "TRUMP" into the back of a manatee that was spotted swimming in Homosassa Springs over the weekend. https://t.co/4mG0XGFK95 pic.twitter.com/dCI6OwVibO — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) January 11, 2021

“Save the Manatee Club was immediately made aware of the situation and is appalled at this disrespectful, harmful act toward an imperiled species,” the group said in a statement Tuesday.

“Based on the photos and videos available, it appears that the perpetrator may have scratched the manatee’s skin with their fingers, scraping the algae that grows on the slow-moving mammals,” Save the Manatee Club explained. “They may have scraped the top layer of the manatee’s skin as well. Manatees have tough but sensitive skin, covered with tiny, sensory hairs, so it’s possible that this action may have caused the manatee discomfort or pain.”

On Jan. 11, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star took to social media to offer an award in hopes of tracking down the perpetrator.

“If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!” Bautista wrote on Twitter.