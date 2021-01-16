Kaley Cuoco Is In ‘Gut-Wrenching Pain’ As She Mourns The Death Of Beloved Dog Norman

Kaley Cuoco is saying a sad goodbye to a longtime friend: Norman, her beloved pit bull.

The star of “The Flight Attendant” shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, with two black-and-white photos of her weeping as she presses her face against Norman’s during his final moments.

In the caption, Cuoco writes of “the earth-shattering deep gut-wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible” of her loss.

RELATED: Equestrian Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute As She Retires Beloved Show Horse Bionetty

“Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years,” she added. “Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔.”

Norman has been a familiar presence on Cuoco’s social media for years.

Back in 2018, she shared a photo of Norman along with writing about her deep feelings for him.

“My main man !! Norman , love of my life for always 🐶, “she wrote. “This guy has saved me in more ways than I can explain.”