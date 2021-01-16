Selena Gomez Opens Up About Decision To Call Out Facebook For Disinformation

Back in December, Selena Gomez made headlines when she took to social media to slam Facebook for allowing disinformation about COVID-19 and accounts linked to neo-Nazis on its platform.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1, she explains why she felt compelled to comment.

“But do you see, Zane, I did that for like 10 years, you know. It’s not time for it anymore. Like, I don’t care. Not in a careless way where I just want to hurt people’s feelings. It genuinely happened because it needed to,” she said of speaking her mind and letting the chips fall.

“I think that I started with reaching out to people immediately, like directly. I wasn’t afraid to call out a Mark Zuckerberg or speak what I wanted to speak, because I could not handle what I was seeing. And it’s, like, already we’re getting progress, I can tell,” she added.

“For me, I can’t stand the fact that people have to know that there are neo-Nazi groups online, and there are hate groups online, and misinformation, from U.S. voting to the COVID virus… they’re not allowed to do that,” she continued.

Facebook, she explained, “is supposed to be a place where people are there to share their life, not to create hate and to hurt people… I just think it’s necessary to call the people out who are responsible, but at the same time being able to do what I can.”

On Saturday, Gomez shifted her focus from Facebook to target another platform: YouTube.