Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Deliver TikTok Sea Shanty Version Of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

TikTok has been at the epicentre of some odd trends over the past few months, from people showing off their best attempt at Drake’s “Toosie Slide” to the kind-of epic “Ratatouille” musical.

The latest craze taking over the social media app is sea shanties, with users singing their favourite seagoing tunes about drunken sailors and the like.

Jimmy Fallon has noticed the trend, and served up his own version of a TikTok sea shanty on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”.

Joined virtually by three members of The Roots, they delivered a barbershop quartet-inspired take on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”.

In the brief clip, Fallon and his fellow singers master four-part harmony for a unique — and very weird — take on the pop hit.