’13 Going On 30′ Star Christa B. Allen Recreates Jennifer Garner’s Film Look And It’s Identical

Christa B. Allen is literally going on 30 now! The 29-year-old actress who played the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner‘s character Jenna Rink in the 2004 film “13 Going on 30”, recently recreated Garner’s 30-year-old version of Jenna on Instagram.

Jokingly writing, “Stars in one movie, never lets you forget it,” Allen dressed up in Jenna Rink’s iconic multi-coloured dress to deliver Garner’s line, “You know what? You are rude and mean and sloppy and frizzy. I don’t like you at all.”

The impression is spot-on, and it turns out this isn’t the first time Allen has dressed up as the adult Jenna.

Back in October, she donned the dress to show off her “Thriller” moves on TikTok, once again recreating an iconic scene from the film.

But despite some online calls for a “13 Going on 30” sequel, Garner has shut down any speculation. Back in 2019 she joked on “Good Morning America”, “What, like ’15 Going on 50′? Let’s simmer down. Let’s leave well enough alone.”

