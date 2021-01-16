Dwayne Johnson Shares First Trailer For ‘Origin Story’ Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson is offering fans a look at his latest project, and it’s a personal one.

On Saturday, the former WWE superstar shared the first teaser for “Young Rock” with his 212 million Instagram followers.

The upcoming NBC sitcom is based on his own childhood, with Johnson writing in the caption that he “really” wished his father Rocky Johnson — who passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 — “was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

Added Johnson, “And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a** at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10.”

“’Young Rock’ focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life,” NBC describes in a press release.

“From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” the release adds.

Johnson himself will make brief appearances in each episode, while three young actors will play Johnson at various stages in his youth: Adrian Groulx will play Johnson as a child, Bradley Constant as a 15-year-old Rock — rocking a “full moustache” — and “Marco Polo” star Uli Latukefu as Johnson in his college years.

“Young Rock” premieres on Feb. 16.