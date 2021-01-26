Dwayne Johnson Shares New Trailer For ‘Origin Story’ Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

Dwayne Johnson is offering fans a look at his latest project, and it’s a personal one.

Following the previous release of a teaser, on Tuesday the former WWE superstar shared the first full trailer for “Young Rock”, a new NBC sitcom based on his unusual childhood, growing up in Hawaii as the son of a professional wrestler.

Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th! pic.twitter.com/gVdP5XhIz5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 26, 2021

Previously, Johnson shared a teaser for the show on Instagram, writing in the caption that he “really” wished his father Rocky Johnson — who passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 — “was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

Added Johnson, “And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a** at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10.”

“’Young Rock’ focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life,” NBC describes in a press release.

“From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” the release adds.

Johnson himself will make brief appearances in each episode, while three young actors will play Johnson at various stages in his youth: Adrian Groulx will play Johnson as a child, Bradley Constant as a 15-year-old Rock — rocking a “full moustache” — and “Marco Polo” star Uli Latukefu as Johnson in his college years.

“Young Rock” premieres on Feb. 16.