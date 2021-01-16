Lauren Burnham Comments On Rumours She Split From Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Lauren Burnham is setting the record straight over rumours her marriage to Arie Luyendyk Jr. is in trouble.

Posting an email with a comment request from TMZ over the status of her marriage, Burnham shut down any speculation.

“We are hearing her and Arie have separated. Hoping that’s not true! But wanted to reach out for a statement just in case,” the email said.

“I meannnnn if you count the 3 hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Yeah we’ve ‘separated.'”

The “Bachelor” couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary a few days ago and announced they are expecting twins.

Just before Christmas, both of them shared ultrasound pictures of the twins due in July 2021. Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. are already parents to daughter, Alessi Ren, 1.