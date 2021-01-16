‘Space Jam 2’ Sparks Frenzy Over Teaser Clip

By Jamie Samhan.

EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT/CPImages
A very, very short clip from “Space Jam 2” is here and it raises a lot of questions.

The clip was shared as part of Warner Bros. upcoming lineup including “Godzilla Vs. Kong”, “The Suicide Squad” and “Tom & Jerry”.

The LeBron James lead sequel has been kept under tight wraps, but this new teaser has started speculation.

While all the clip shows is James and Bug Bunny, someone else gets sucked up in a space wrap.

Check out some of the reaction to the long awaited film.

“Space Jam 2” is set to be released July 16, 2021.

