Aaliyah’s Estate Gives Update On When Her Music Will Be On Streaming Platforms

Fans are getting an update on when Aaliyah’s music will appear on streaming services.

On what would have been the singer’s 42nd birthday, her estate announced it will still “take time” until Aaliyah’s music is released.

“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” a statement posted online read. “Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”

They added, “In the meantime, however, we are working diligently to protect what is in our control — Aaliyah’s brand, legacy, and intellectual property. In doing so, we will continue to release unique and exciting projects to keep Aaliyah’s legacy and light shining.”

The estate concluded, “Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to anger and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl.”

Aaliyah died in 2001 at 22 from a plane crash.

Her only album on streaming services is Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, but noticeably missing is One in a Million and her self-titled 2001 album.

According to Billboard, her music catalogue is held by her uncle and Blackground Records founder, Barry Hankerson.