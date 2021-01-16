Kate Winslet ‘Completely Wet’ Herself When ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Named Dropped Her

In the latest installment of “celebs, they’re just like us”– Kate Winslet expressed her love for “Schitt’s Creek”.

Speaking to Variety about her film “Ammonite”, the Hollywood icon touched on everything from her favourite shows to the “Avatar” sequels.

When asked about being named dropped by Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) in the final season of “Schitt’s Creek”, Winslet said she “completely wet myself.”

As for if she would ever do a scene with Murphy, Winslet added she “definitely would.”

“I tried to immediately contact Dan Levy to thank him for putting me in my favourite show,” Winslet said. “I don’t watch a lot of television, and I’m obsessed with ‘Schitt’s Creek’. I think it’s the only show I watch, along with ‘Normal People’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’. I think those guys are so clever.”

Addressing the much talk about water tanks in which many “Avatar 2” scenes have been filmed in, Winslet said she was “happy with anything to do with water.”

“To discover that I had an opportunity to learn how to free dive and breath-hold to play the role. It was incredible. So I trained for about a month and was able to really hold my breath for a very long time,” she said.

While most takes only required her and the other actors to hold their breath “for between three and a half and four minutes,” Winslet learned to almost double that.

“My longest was seven minutes and 14 seconds. Absolute truth,” she revealed.