Mark Hamill Is ‘Grateful’ For The Chance to ‘Revisit’ Luke Skywalker For ‘The Mandalorian’

Season two of “The Mandalorian” had a few surprise cameos.

One of those was Mark Hamill taking up his role of Luke Skywalker.

Hamill made a particularly big impression during the season two finale by dramatically removing his hood to unveil his identity after heroically saving Mando and Grogu.

The finale was directed by Peyton Reed who expressed his admiration for Hamill on Twitter by sharing a young picture of Hamill as Skywalker.

“When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me,” he wrote. “Some things never change. It was an honour and a dream come true to work with you on @themandalorian. Thank you.”

“Love this,” Ming-Na Wen agreed.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Was 2020’s Most Pirated TV Show

Replying back to Reed, Hamill also expressed his gratitude, writing, “I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism. Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say. #ThankYOU.”

Dear @MrPeytonReed, I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism. Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say.#ThankYOU🙏 https://t.co/yNngOQdJRS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2021

Right after the finale aired in December, Hamill spoke out about his surprise cameo.

“The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere,” he said.

RELATED: Mark Hamill Says ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Surprise Was One Of ‘The Greatest Gifts’

The third season of “The Mandalorian” will debut in December 2021.