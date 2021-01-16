Sir Tom Jones Wows With Impromptu Performance Of ‘With These Hands’

By Jamie Samhan.

Viewers of “The Voice U.K.” were in for a treat when Sir Tom Jones performed a rendition of “With These Hands”.

Fellow judge Olly Murs said how he “loves” one of Jones’ stories about meeting Elvis Presley where he ran into him singing the song in 1965.

“You’ve seen decades,” Will.i.am joked.

Murs then urged Jones to sing the song and he quickly agreed.

Jones pulled out all the stops for the emotional rendition of the Eddie Fisher original, earning himself a standing ovation from his fellow judges.

Twitter expressed their enjoyment over the surprise performance:

