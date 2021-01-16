Sir Tom Jones Wows With Impromptu Performance Of ‘With These Hands’

Viewers of “The Voice U.K.” were in for a treat when Sir Tom Jones performed a rendition of “With These Hands”.

Fellow judge Olly Murs said how he “loves” one of Jones’ stories about meeting Elvis Presley where he ran into him singing the song in 1965.

“You’ve seen decades,” Will.i.am joked.

Murs then urged Jones to sing the song and he quickly agreed.

Jones pulled out all the stops for the emotional rendition of the Eddie Fisher original, earning himself a standing ovation from his fellow judges.

Twitter expressed their enjoyment over the surprise performance:

Tom Jones has got better and better as time has gone on, his voice is just as huge as it ever was but the emotion he puts into a song just breaks me into bits #thevoiceuk — The Sanity Clause 🦹 (@ColBloodnok) January 16, 2021

I say this every week but i could just listen to Tom Jones sing all day 😍 #thevoiceuk — Amy Joanne. (@AmyJoanne__) January 16, 2021

tom jones singing on the voice has got to be one of my favourite things #TheVoiceUK — 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 (@millieadelex) January 16, 2021

Sir Tom Jones singing always gets me, what an absolute legend 🥺🥺 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/WI4rktGTSE — Cerys Emily ♡ (@Cerys_Emily_x) January 16, 2021