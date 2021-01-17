Wendi McLendon-Covey Shoots Down Hopes Of ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel

Fans of Kristen Wiig’s “Bridesmaids” who’ve been waiting for a sequel can keep on waiting.

That’s the word from one of the film’s stars, Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played bridesmaid Rita in the 2011 comedy blockbuster.

“You know, for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel. And that’s coming from Kristen’s mouth,” McLendon-Covey told Us Weekly. “So, yeah, there is no sequel.”

Wiig, in fact, has long been insistent she has no interest in a sequel, telling Harper’s Bazaar in 2013 that it “wasn’t a hard decision” to turn down offers for “Bridesmaids 2″.

“We knew during the first one, this was it,” Wiig said. “We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

While a “Bridesmaids” sequel seems highly unlikely, McLendon-Covey told Us Weekly that she has an idea of what her character would be up to a decade later.

“I think maybe one of Rita’s kids knocked up a teacher,” she said.

“And I think she’s divorced and seeing that, you know, ‘Oh, I had it so much better when I was married. I wonder why I was so miserable all the time?’ I kind of patterned her off of any of the Real Housewives of wherever, where there is always something wrong but there’s really nothing wrong,” she added. “It’s just that she’s bored and needs to get a job.”