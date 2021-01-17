Alex Trebek Honoured With Moment Of Silence At Ottawa Senators Game

The Ottawa Senators kicked off the season by paying tribute to the late Alex Trebek.

Just before the start of Friday night’s season-opening game, reported ESPN, the Senators held a moment of silence for the Canadian TV legend — who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November — and team manager John Muckler, who passed away on Jan. 4.

RELATED: Fans Petition To Dedicate ‘Jeopardy!’ Stage To Late Host Alex Trebek

The Senators offered a brief tribute to Trebek, describing him a “Canadian icon” and reminding that he celebrated his 2017 investiture as a member of the Order of Canada in 2017 at a Senators home game.

The Senators held a moment of silence before the game to honour Alex Trebek and John Muckler. pic.twitter.com/49yrEE9XxS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 16, 2021

The Sudbury-born Trebek attended the University of Ottawa, and was a staunch Senators fan.

RELATED: Ottawa Senators Enlist Alex Trebek To Announce Draft Pick In True ‘Jeopardy!’ Style

Just one month before his death at age 80, Trebek surprised his fellow fans by recording a video message during the NHL draft to announce Ottawa had selected forward Tim Stutzle as the No. 3 overall pick.