Betty White Trends On Twitter As Celebs Pay Tribute On Her 99th Birthday

By Brent Furdyk.

© Lifetime Television / courtesy Everett Collection
© Lifetime Television / courtesy Everett Collection

Sunday, Jan. 17 marks Betty White’s 99th birthday, and the TV icon is being showered with love on social media.

In fact, so many of the “Golden Girls” star’s fans have been paying tribute on Twitter that White has been trending.

Prior to the big day, White shared her birthday plans with ET.

RELATED: How Betty White Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday In Quarantine

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” White teased. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

From Craig Ferguson to William Shatner and more, check out a sampling of some of the celebs who’ve been taking to Twitter to honour White on her milestone 99th.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP