Betty White Trends On Twitter As Celebs Pay Tribute On Her 99th Birthday

Sunday, Jan. 17 marks Betty White’s 99th birthday, and the TV icon is being showered with love on social media.

In fact, so many of the “Golden Girls” star’s fans have been paying tribute on Twitter that White has been trending.

Prior to the big day, White shared her birthday plans with ET.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” White teased. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

From Craig Ferguson to William Shatner and more, check out a sampling of some of the celebs who’ve been taking to Twitter to honour White on her milestone 99th.

Happy birthday to my pal @BettyMWhite The sweetest, dearest kindest and funniest person I’ve ever had the good fortune to work with. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/q3dx41UQMU — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 17, 2021

“Why do people say, ‘Grow some balls?’ Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding!”😂

-Betty White She is my spirit animal. ❤️

Happy 99th birthday, QUEEN!!👑🎂🎉🎈🎊🥰❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/XTXRHRuQI7 — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 17, 2021

Celebrating Betty White’s 99th birthday with this throwback.. #IconsOnly!! pic.twitter.com/kjd6NAOaK1 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 17, 2021

Happy 99th birthday to Betty White! Prior to becoming the First Lady of Television, Betty drove a supply truck while serving in the American Women's Voluntary Services during WWII. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/SNo12Mijsq — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) January 17, 2021