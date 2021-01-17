Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Social Media Troll Claiming She ‘Definitely’ Uses Botox

Jennifer Lopez is firing back at one of her Instagram followers who wrote that JLo’s youthful visage was “definitely” the result of Botox.

Last month, Lopez, 51, shared a beauty tutorial on social media, utilizing some of the products from her JLo Beauty line.

One person wrote a comment insisting that Lopez had used Botox. “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” said the commenter.

Lopez fired back. “LOL thats just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’,” she wrote.

She then segued into an testimonial for her beauty products, followed by some advice. “Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!!” she wrote, adding: “And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”