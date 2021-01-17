Rod Stewart Reveals Wife Penny Lancaster Threw Men’s Underwear Onstage While He Performed

Rod Stewart received an unusual onstage tribute during a Las Vegas performance, courtesy of wife Penny Lancaster.

During an appearance on “The Harry Redknapp Show” podcast, reported the Daily Mail, Sir Rod explained what took place.

“I was singing away in Las Vegas and a pair of men’s underpants came up,” he said.

RELATED: Rod Stewart Reveals Which Actor He’d Like To See Play Him In A Biopic

“They were really horrible,” added Sir Rod. “It was my wife who threw ’em up! She hid in the audience and threw a pair of men’s undies up.”

That, he pointed out, was a big departure, given that it’s normally female undergarments that get thrown onstage while he performs.

“I’ll still have thousands of women throwing their knickers up,” he boasted.