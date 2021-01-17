Russell Crowe Fires Back At Criticism Of ‘Master And Commander’

Russell Crowe is coming to the defence of one of his movies, nearly 20 years after it was released.

On Saturday, Ian McNabb — frontman for 1980s rock band The Icicle Works — recommended Crowe’s 2003 seafaring adventure “Master and Commander” as an insomnia cure, griping that he’d “never made it past the 10-minute mark.”

Crowe clapped back, retweeting the comment with a response.

“That’s the problem with kids these days. No focus,” he wrote. “Peter Weir’s film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie.”

Crowe’s tweet was met with agreement by some other celebrity fans of “Master and Commander”, including Josh Gad, actor/author John Hodgeman, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” director Peter Ramsey and “Teen Wolf” actor Stephen Ford.

